Bayern Munich have just held a big transfer meeting to discuss the future of Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch.

Chief reporter of Munich-based publication TZ Manuel Bonke shared the news on social media.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and have turned their attention to other options.

Out of the blue, it appears as though experienced Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo will be a new Liverpool player in the next few days.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Japanese international solved their need for a number six but Jurgen Klopp wants more options before the transfer window closes.

The likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Cheick Doucoure have both been linked with a transfer.

However, Liverpool have been keen on Ryan Gravenberch all summer, with new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke being a big fan.

Amid Liverpool’s interest, Bayern have now held a meeting where Ryan Gravenberch’s future was discussed.

After being certain all summer that he wasn’t leaving 12 months after joining for £17m, Bayern might finally listen to Liverpool’s advances.

Bayern hold Gravenberch meeting amid Liverpool’s interest

Posting on social media, Bonke said: “At the #FCBayern transfer meeting, the future of #Gravenberch was discussed intensively and for a long time.

“Originally, the plan was not to give him away – but the player has a difficult stand with coach #Tuchel and @LFC (#Klopp) is already interested in him.”

Ryan Gravenberch is unlikely to be a priority for Liverpool given their need for a new number six.

However, once Endo’s move is confirmed, the Dutchman might be the player they turn to next.

He couldn’t break into the Bayern team under Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel last season.

It would be too soon to say that his move to Bayern hasn’t worked out but at 21 he can’t spend another season sitting on the bench.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Not that Gravenberch would be guaranteed minutes at Liverpool, especially with the other exciting young talents at Klopp’s disposal.

Liverpool will be encouraging that Bayern have held a meeting to decide on Gravenberch’s future.

Their stance appears to be softening and with two weeks left in the transfer window, they could finally get their man.