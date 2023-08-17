Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have made contact over another ‘outstanding’ midfield ace, alongside Endo

Liverpool are looking to sign a defensive midfielder and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on their interest in Sofyan Ambrabat.

It has been a very busy transfer window for Liverpool and they have tried to sign multiple central midfielders.

Sofyan Amrabat is a name who has attracted the top clubs ever since his impressive display at the World Cup.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked as well as reports suggesting that Liverpool want to sign him.

Amrabat a target for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on Liverpool and if they actually want to sign Amrabat this summer. The player is one many rate highly and he was hailed as an “outstanding” midfielder.

Romano reported: “Liverpool are now informed on Sofyan Amrabat. No formal bid made yet — just contact to be informed on conditions of the deal. No decision made yet, Liverpool are still exploring market to pick new favourite defensive midfielder”

This is a big update as they have clearly identified the midfielder as a possible target this summer. With no decision made, the reds are clearly keeping their options open. The issue is the fact that everyone knows that they missed out on their top two targets, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

They were willing to spend a lot of money so it may be hard to negotiate with clubs as they could try and demand high fees for any Liverpool target.

Amrabat would definitely be a solid addition. He would add some much-needed defensive qualities to the new-look Liverpool midfield. It has already been reported that another midfielder is on the way to Anfield. Wataru Endo looks like he could be joining and it looks like Liverpool are keeping their options open by contacting Fiorentina over Amrabat too.

Liverpool need to improve their squad so that they do not have a repeat of last season. They want to be challenging for the title again so more additions are needed.