Marseille are considering a move to sign Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun this summer.

The report from L’Equipe suggests the French club are keen to partner the USA international with a man who scored plenty of goals at The Emirates.

Arsenal look set to have a bumper transfer window of incomings this summer.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all been heavily linked with a move to The Emirates.

All three deals are at various levels of completion ahead of pre-season starting soon.

However, if Arsenal confirm all three signings, then that would represent a serious amount of spending.

Although the Gunners could likely afford all these players without any outgoings, Arsenal might look to move several players on this summer.

One potential candidate is Folarin Balogun after a fantastic season in Ligue 1.

His 21 goals for Stade Reims has significantly increased his reputation and therefore his asking price.

Arsenal might now cash in on Balogun and Marseille are keen on the 21-year-old.

He’s proved he can score plenty of goals in France and the south coast team might take advantage of his availability this summer.

Marseille keen on Arsenal forward Balogun

The report from L’Equipe suggests Marseille are considering a move for Balogun as they look to sign a striker who compliments Alexis Sanchez.

Balogun is valued at £30m which would make him one of Marseille’s most expensive ever signings.

Centre-forward Vitinha currently holds that record after joining the French side in January for £27.6m.

Alexis Sanchez had a strong season for Marseille last year, scoring 14 times and providing 3 assists.

The Chilean plays more as a centre-forward than a winger now and would complement Balogun well.

Marseille face plenty of competition to sign Balogun from Arsenal, with Juventus and Crystal Palace both keen on the youngster.

Arsenal fans will hope he doesn’t do too well if he leaves this summer.

Proven centre-forwards are hard to come by and letting one leave without really giving him a chance could end up looking foolish.