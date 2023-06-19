£35m Arsenal player could join European giants if Chelsea complete transfer

Juventus may look to sign forward Folarin Balogun from Arsenal this summer if one of their key players moves on this summer.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, via Give Me Sport, who provides more details on the 21-year-old’s future.

Folarin Balogun will be on cloud nine right now.

The young forward has joined up with the USA squad for the first time since switching his nationality from England.

He’s already earned his first piece of silverware, winning the CONCACAF Nations League last night.

Balogun scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Canada in the final to open his account for his new country.

The 21-year-old had an exceptional season away from Arsenal on loan at Stade Reims.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

He scored 21 goals to help his side earn a comfortable mid-table finish.

Unsurprisingly, he’s now been linked with moves away from the club after admitting he doesn’t want another loan move.

Juventus may move for Balogun if he is available from Arsenal and they complete a piece of business with Chelsea.

Their London rivals could unwittingly have a big effect on their transfer plans this summer.

Juventus could move for Arsenal forward Balogun

Rudy Galleti shared the update on Balogun and said: “The Arsenal player could become a concrete target in case of the farewell of [Dusan] Vlahović.

“Chelsea are internally discussing whether to make a concrete move for the Serbian striker soon, opening talks with the Italian club.”

Valued at £35m, Balogun leaving Arsenal might be the best option for all parties.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

He’s unlikely to replace Gabriel Jesus as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker going into next season.

Eddie Nketiah is a trusted deputy at Arsenal, while Arteta is also desperate to sign Kai Havertz.

All of this means that Balogun is unlikely to get the minutes he desires at Arsenal next season, and Juventus sniff an opportunity.

Chelsea really need a striker and a move for Dusan Vlahovic makes sense from their perspective.

It would be a serious step up from Stade Reims if Balogun did make the move to the Allianz Stadium.

Some Arsenal fans may question why the club would be happy to sell a player that Juventus deem good enough for their squad if the move happens.