Club chairman raves about £7.5m defender who has been linked with West Ham

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been raving about West Ham United target Ronnie Edwards.

West Ham look set to have an exciting final two weeks in the transfer market.

David Moyes hasn’t been able to find all of the Declan Rice money yet and that’s before you include any cash they had aside for transfers before losing their captain.

There are plenty of positions that need improving at West Ham but one that Moyes has identified is centre-back.

Moyes was very keen to bring in Harry Maguire from Manchester United but that looks very unlikely now.

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos appears to be the most likely option with talks at an advanced stage.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Another player West Ham want is youngster Ronnie Edwards and his current club’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been raving about him.

Although he’s only 20, Edwards already has plenty of first-team and international experience.

MacAnthony praises West Ham target Edwards

Speaking about the centre-back, MacAnthony said: “The Ronnie Edwards one will be the same thing.

“We know factually three different Premier League clubs will be making a bid but what they are not going to do is sign him before they sign other targets because it’s a case of to the fans in the Prem – if you’re signing a player of that age from lower leagues, it’s like ‘jeez you’re signing him’.

“No that’s going to come down the line but he’s on a different level. I mean wow. He’s on another level.”

Edwards is valued at £7.5m and West Ham should make a move for MacAnthony’s star player this summer.

Photo by Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

He is unlikely to immediately start in David Moyes’s side but it wouldn’t be long until he put pressure on West Ham’s current options.

Edwards is a brilliant modern centre-back and his involvement in the England youth set-up shows he’s well regarded amongst players of a similar age.

However, instead of coming through one of the big academies, he’s racked up plenty of senior appearances which should set him up to make the step up to the Premier League.