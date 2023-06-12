Liverpool are now expecting Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club this summer, after he’s been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Athletic, with the outlet claiming that Kelleher is ready to move on and become a first-choice goalkeeper.

Tottenham are expected to be in the market for a new shot-stopper as Hugo Lloris’ future at the club looks uncertain.

The Spurs captain has already admitted his desire to seek out a new challenge after spending 12 years in north London.

Lloris has come under scrutiny this season due to a series of mistakes and it seems like the right time for the Frenchman to move on.

One name that has been touted as a possible replacement for Lloris is Caoimhin Kelleher.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Indeed, The Athletic reported just last month that Tottenham are one of the sides interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Now, it seems Liverpool are expecting their back-up goalkeeper to move on this summer.

Liverpool expecting Kelleher to leave

The outlet claims that Kelleher is ready to become a first-choice goalkeeper and is expected to leave Liverpool this summer.

It’s noted that Jurgen Klopp’s men want to keep hold of Kelleher as they view him as one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Kelleher has impressed whenever he’s had the opportunity at Liverpool, particularly in cup competitions.

The ‘fantastic’ goalkeeper seems ready to become a number one away from Anfield, but it would be a surprise to see Tottenham replace Lloris with Kelleher.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Irishman lacks experience and while he’s proven to be a capable shot-stopper, Spurs may lean towards replacing their club captain with a goalkeeper with a bit more know-how.

Of course, Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford’s David Raya. But they are reluctant to meet his £40 million asking price.

Kelleher would represent a cheaper option for Tottenham as he could be available for around £20 million. Yet, Raya seems like the safer option to replace Lloris given his superior experience.