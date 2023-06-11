Tottenham Hotspur are now expected to reach an agreement with David Raya over personal terms with talks with the Brentford goalkeeper progressing well.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which suggests that there is still a major hurdle to clear when it comes to the asking price.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

David Raya may well get the chance to leave the Bees in this window. Recent reports from The Sun claimed that Tottenham are desperate to sign Raya.

Raya expected to agree personal terms with Tottenham

However, Brentford want £40 million for the Spaniard. Tottenham however, would rather pay £20 million for the goalkeeper as they look for Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It appears that the stalemate over the fee continues. But perhaps Spurs are about to take a giant step towards bringing the 27-year-old to North London.

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are now expected to agree personal terms with Raya. Discussions have apparently progressed well.

Spurs are putting themselves under pressure to agree a fee. It has been clear for so long now that Tottenham need to replace Lloris, whether he stays or not.

If they go to the extent of agreeing personal terms with Raya, it would be a sickener for fans if they then dug their heels in over not paying a fee Brentford would accept.

Thomas Frank’s men’s stance has been apparent for some time. And you really do get the sense that they are not going to do Tottenham any favours, even if they end up losing him for nothing next year.

Tottenham need to elevate themselves again or they risk being left behind. So if the ‘incredible‘ Raya is their top target for the goalkeeper position, they need to just get a deal done.