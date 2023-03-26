Christian Pulisic sends message to Leeds star Weston McKennie after latest international display











Christian Pulisic has sent a message to international teammate and Leeds United star Weston McKennie.

The pair were both on the score sheet for the United States as they dismantled Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League.

McKennie posted on Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s win yesterday.

Leeds loanee McKennie scored a brace, while Pulisic also managed to get on the score sheet.

Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

McKennie wasn’t joined in midfield by his club teammate Tyler Adams, who pulled out of the squad last week.

The 24-year-old has slotted straight into Javi Gracia’s side after joining on loan from Juventus.

He goes from battling to secure European qualification to ensuring Leeds stay in the Premier League.

It’s a very different task, but one that he’s taken too well.

Leeds have the option to buy McKennie in the summer, and he could be joined by Pulisic too.

The American hasn’t had the best time at Chelsea, and has been linked with Leeds and Newcastle.

Pulisic sends message to Leeds star McKennie

The midfielder posted on Instagram after the USA’s win yesterday, saying: “Solid win last night!!! Onto the next.”

Pulisic then replied with two emojis of a man crossing his arms, potentially a reference to his involvement in both his goals.

Christian Pulisic sends message to Leeds United star Weston McKennie. Cr. (west.mckennie) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

McKennie’s first goal was an acrobatic finish from a Pulisic free-kick, before the Leeds man tapped in another set piece from the £31m man.

Pulisic needs a fresh start having struggled to make any real impact at Chelsea.

Graham Potter has a wealth of options at his disposal, and Pulisic appears to be quite far down the pecking order.

In order for Leeds to have a real chance of signing him, they need to still be in the Premier League.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

That’s up to McKennie and his teammates, who know they have a real fight on their hands.

Pulisic could thrive in a side where he’s a bigger star, rather than just a squad player at Stamford Bridge.

However, Leeds may be put off by his potential price tag and recent injury history.

