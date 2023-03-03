Pundit says Premier League 'superstar' could join Leeds if they stay up











Christian Pulisic could make a move to Leeds this summer if they stay in the Premier League, says Alexi Lalas.

Pulisic has been linked with a switch to Elland Road, and of course there is a big American contingent there already.

Jesse Marsch was the driver behind that, and now that he has gone, it remains to be seen whether the transfer policy will change.

Lalas has told The State of the Union podcast that Leeds United could be a potential option, but did not class them among the front-runners.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Alexi Lalas says Christian Pulisic could join Leeds United this summer

He said: “This is familiarity. This is certainly a step down within the EPL. However, there are those who argue and I can certainly make this argument, but when it comes to Leeds, this is a team we know is going to struggle, a team that needs something.

“Now the caveat with this one is that this is if Leeds stay up. I do not want Christian Pulisic playing in the Championship. But if Leeds were to stay up, that would be a potential move.

“He’s got his friends there, got that American connection there. It would be a very, very different environment. Because no matter what happens, I think Leeds is going to continue to be this team that struggles each and every year just to be a medium-sized level – in terms of performance – inside the EPL, but there might be a comfort.

“And that step down may provide him an opportunity to do some different things.”

Lalas was not too complimentary to Leeds there; yes they have faced relegation in the past two seasons but the comments about being a ‘medium-sized’ club are wide of the mark.

Pulisic would likely be expensive, and he is injury prone, as well as potentially coming in at a time when the change of manager would suggest a change from the American-centric transfer policy.

He has shone for the US at the World Cup, and CBS Sports have suggested that he was the standout performer for his nation.

“That golden chance he missed minutes in will haunt him. That could have changed the game completely,” they wrote.

“But to his credit, he kept fighting, won some dangerous free kicks and ended up getting an assist. He was distraught at full time, obviously, but you can tell that this is just going to fuel him.

“Clearly he was a superstar for this side, and lived up to the lofts expectations on his shoulders.”