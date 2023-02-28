Newcastle transfer news: Magpies remain interested in Christian Pulisic











90 Min reports that Newcastle United remain interested in signing Chelsea star Christian Pulisic – who’s reportedly keen to join Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

The Magpies suffered heartache in the League Cup final over the weekend as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Howe has done an exceptional job so far this season having guided Newcastle to Wembley and they remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

But Newcastle will have one eye on the summer as they look to maintain the momentum they’ve built this season.

Pulisic has been heavily linked with a switch to St James’ Park over the past two transfer windows, with journalist Pete O’Rourke suggesting last month that the 24-year-old would be keen on the move.

Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And it seems that the Magpies remain interested in the USMNT star ahead of the summer window.

Newcastle still keen on Pulisic

Both Pulisic and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby remain firmly on Newcastle’s radar, according to 90 Min.

The outlet notes that Howe is also keen to target a new full-back, centre-back and central midfielder during the summer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Pulisic has endured a difficult time since completing a move to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019.

He’s struggled to nail down his place in the side, despite being labelled a ‘superstar’ during his time at Chelsea.

The former Dortmund winger got off to a promising start to his career in England and has shown is a talented player for the USMNT.

Of course, Newcastle have already brought in a wide player in Anthony Gordon last month. But Howe will be keen to bolster his attacking options further and Pulisic could be a really good fit for the club.

He has struggled at Chelsea but you get the feeling that he could excel if he is given a more prominent role at Newcastle. And with the Blues reportedly set to demand around £31 million for the forward, it could be a risk worth taking for Howe.

