Speaking on his podcast, Phil Hay has been discussing Tyler Adams’ injury after he was left out of the USA squad this week.

The midfielder was a shock omission from the US squad as we head into the international break, and the USA were rather coy when it came to explaining his absence, reportedly saying that any questions about Adams would have to be put to Leeds.

As ever, Hay asked the question to Leeds, and he received a rather disappointing answer. Leeds state that Adams has picked up a hamstring strain, and he could be out of action for a little while.

Adams has a hamstring injury

The journalist shared what he’s been told about Adams.

“It was the plan. You can see that Aaronson and McKennie are both in the squad and the plan for Adams to be in the squad too. The briefing was given in the States that Adams wouldn’t be in it and that any further questions should be directed at Leeds. The answer when we went to Leeds was that they said that he suffered what they said was a a small hamstring strain,” Hay said.

“He won’t be fit for Wolves this weekend and he won’t be fit enough to go away with the USA. He will stay behind and they will try to get him fit for the other side of the international break. It’s not clear at the moment how serious it is. The indication is that it’s not a particularly huge concern, but it’s been enough to stop him heading over the water. It’s not great timing and it’s not someone Leeds want to be losing at all.”

“The thing about hamstring strains is that they vary massively, at their worse they can be looking at months to recover, at best you can turn around very quickly.”

Blow

This is not good news for Leeds.

Adams is arguably the Whites’ most important player and if they’re without him for an extended period, their survival hopes will take a real hit.

Luckily, Weston McKennie and Marc Roca can provide adequate cover during this time, but at this point of the season, every point matters and Leeds will not want to have any slip ups.

Fingers crossed this isn’t a severe injury for Adams.

