Chris Sutton seriously impressed by £70m Arsenal target yesterday











Pundit Chris Sutton was blown away by Brighton midfielder and Arsenal target Moises Caicedo yesterday.

Sutton was covering Brighton’s huge 6-0 win on BT Sport Score against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Braces from Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck kept Brighton’s European hopes alive.

There were eyebrows raised when Roberto De Zerbi kept several of The Seagull’s key players on the bench.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

However, his decision was vindicated very quickly as they raced into a four-goal lead in the first half.

He then called upon Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma after the break.

It was the last thing Wolves needed, and Sutton was very impressed by Arsenal target Caicedo after his introduction.

One moment, in particular, stood out to the pundit during his 25-minute cameo.

There will be fans at The Emirates hoping he’s doing something similar for them next season.

Sutton blown away by Arsenal target Caicedo

The Scottish pundit was watching Brighton’s brilliant win and said: “We talk about Brighton playing out from the back. [Jason] Steele is about a couple of yards beyond his left-hand post.

“He has the ball at his feet, Wolves have got a high press on.

“Caicedo has a man on his back, the ball’s played to him, he’s probably eight yards in the middle of his goal.

“It’s an open goal if a Wolves player nicks it, and rather than taking the option of popping it out to Gross at right-back, he actually turns his midfielder and drives up the pitch with the ball.

“It is unbelievable, great play!”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The £70m midfielder is one of several options Arsenal might turn to this summer.

West Ham captain Declan Rice has also been touted as a potential option, as has Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

As Sutton said, Caicedo’s brilliant close control in high-pressure situations would perfectly suit Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side heavily relies on keeping possession and drawing opposition teams out, before delivering several quickly-played passes.

Caicedo’s dynamism would fit right in, and he could play in either Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka’s role.

At 21, Caicedo also has plenty of scope to continue improving.

Arsenal would be silly not to consider trying to sign the Ecuadorian again this summer.

