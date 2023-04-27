‘They agreed terms’: Romano says £70m man actually agreed to sign for Arsenal, the Gunners still want him











According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo actually agreed terms with Arsenal in the January transfer window.

It was widely reported towards the end of the winter transfer period that the Gunners were bidding for the Ecuadorian midfielder, and now, Romano claims that Caicedo had actually agreed to the move himself.

Of course, unfortunately for Arsenal, Brighton stood firm when it came to selling their star midfielder, and he ended up staying at the Amex.

However, Romano, speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, says that Arsenal are still interested, so perhaps a summer move could be on the cards.

Caicedo agreed terms

Romano shared what he knows about the Brighton star.

“For Caicedo I keep going with the English clubs. Arsenal made a bid of £70m in January that was rejected. They really wanted the player and they agreed terms with the player, but that didn’t happen. Let’s see if Arsenal will return with an official bid, but the interest is still there,” Romano said.

Won’t be easy

Logic suggests that Arsenal could go in for Caicedo again this summer and get a deal done, but sadly, it may not be that straightforward for the Gunners.

Indeed, not only does Caicedo remain an incredibly expensive player, he’s also since signed a new contract with Brighton, meaning that the goalposts may have moved in terms of what he deems to be agreeable personal terms.

Of course, Arsenal are still much richer and much more prestigious than Brighton, but in modern football, dealing with talented young players and their agents can be incredibly difficult.

Arsenal may have to go back to square one if they want to try and close a deal for Caicedo at the end of the season.

