'A player Arteta likes': Arsenal would happily sign 'amazing' 21-year-old this summer – journalist











Chris Wheatley has claimed that Arsenal’s interest in Moises Caicedo is ongoing after a January pursuit of the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Wheatley was asked about Caicedo and Arsenal after a high-profile January transfer tussle and he claims that the Gunners are still keen on the 21-year-old.

Indeed, the journalist says that the ‘amazing’ midfielder is still a player that Mikel Arteta likes and that the north London club’s interest hasn’t waned since their multiple bids in January.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Arsenal still really want Caicedo

Wheatley shared what he knows about the young midfielder.

“Yeah, I don’t think that interest has waned since January. It was the pricetag with Brighton. They are a tough club to negotiate with. They put pricetags that they feel the players are worth. Caicedo they felt was worth more than £75m, it seems a lot of money. We know Caicedo is a player Mikel Arteta likes,” Wheatley said.

Expensive

Arsenal may still want to sign Caicedo, but getting him through the door this summer is much easier said than done.

Indeed, the Brighton star has only just signed a new contract, and it’s unlikely that his pricetag will have come down at all after committing his future to Brighton.

Yes, he harbours ambitions of playing for a top club, but the reality is that Arsenal’s budget may not stretch this far, especially as their top target is apparently Declan Rice.

If the Rice deal doesn’t happen, perhaps a move for Caicedo could be on the cards, but right now, we have to file this one in the ‘unlikely’ category going into this summer.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

