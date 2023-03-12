Arsenal among clubs eyeing move for Fulham star Joao Palhinha











Arsenal may be looking to add insult to injury upon Fulham following their win on Sunday, with The Sun reporting that the Gunners are one of the sides eyeing Joao Palhinha this summer.

Palhinha has been a revelation in the Premier League following his £17 million switch in the summer. No player in the league has won more tackles than the 27-year-old. He is actually 13 clear of anyone else in the division, according to FBRef.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

He has helped Marco Silva’s men enjoy an amazing first year back at English football’s top table. But it would appear that the Cottagers will face a battle to keep him for a second year.

Arsenal eyeing Joao Palhinha

According to The Sun, a host of sides want to sign Palhinha. And Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst them.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The report suggests that Fulham will now want over £40 million for the midfielder. But on current evidence, that could be a potential bargain for one of his admirers.

Arsenal got an insight into how important Palhinha is to the current Fulham side on Sunday. He was suspended for the clash. And that surely contributed as the Gunners strolled to a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta’s men definitely need to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer. Whether they win the league title or not, they are almost definitely going to be back in the Champions League next year.

Jorginho has been a good signing so far. But he is not the most obvious replacement for Thomas Partey.

Palhinha is more of a disrupter. But he also has some ‘excellent‘ technical ability. He has scored four goals in all competitions this term.

He is not necessarily a marquee target given some of the other names and fees being mentioned in recent weeks. But there is no question that this season shows that he could be an outstanding signing for Arsenal.