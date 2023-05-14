Chris Sutton now insists £50m Tottenham target will definitely move this summer











Chris Sutton has insisted that Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse will leave this summer, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Sutton was on the BT Sport Score panel yesterday as Southampton’s fate was finally sealed.

They needed to beat Fulham at St. Mary’s and hope other results went their way.

Ruben Selles’s side held on in the first half after a contentious handball call went against Fulham.

Carlos Alcaraz thought he put Southampton at the start of the second half.

However, it was ruled out for offside, and Fulham immediately punished them.

Carlos Vinicius scored the opener before Aleksandar Mitrovic marked his return to action with a goal.

When the full-time whistle went, Southampton’s relegation was confirmed.

Captain James Ward-Prowse collapsed to the floor, as even his best efforts couldn’t keep the Saints up.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Sutton has now insisted that Ward-Prowse will leave Southampton this summer, and Tottenham are circling.

His price tag currently stands at £50m, but that may change knowing they have to sell the 28-year-old in the coming months.

Tottenham target Ward-Prowse relegated with Southampton

With the game coming to an end, Saints legend Francis Benali said: “I think clearly it’s been difficult [for Southampton]. I mentioned earlier they’ve missed some experienced heads in and around the squad and on the pitch this season.

“It’s going to be interesting, we all see the effects of teams going down but there’s always the pickings of the cream of the squad, and there’s going to be a few players that clearly attract some interest.”

Chris Sutton interjected and said: “[James] Ward-Prowse will be off.”

Tottenham need central midfield options, and Ward-Prowse could be a good one if he finally leaves Southampton.

He’s an expert set-piece taker and scores plenty of free kicks and delivers dangerous corners regularly.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Ward-Prowse could finally move Harry Kane on from dead ball situations given his low conversion rate.

The England international’s other talents often get overlooked because of his brilliant technique.

He reads the game well, moves the ball quickly and isn’t afraid to put a challenge in.

There will likely be other suitors for Ward-Prowse this summer, with West Ham also named.

Tottenham’s issues off the field may need to be resolved quickly to make sure they don’t miss out on the opportunity to sign Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

Show all