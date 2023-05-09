Report: West Ham want 'the most underrated player in the Premier League' as Declan Rice's replacement
By Charles Jones

West Ham are resigned to losing Declan Rice this summer, but they already have a very handy replacement in mind.

Indeed, according to The Telegraph, West Ham are very likely to reignite their interest in James Ward-Prowse this summer with David Moyes being a huge admirer of the Southampton star.

Of course, with Southampton being Championship-bound, one has to imagine that Ward-Prowse will be available for a cut-price fee come the end of the season.

The midfielder has been a star performer for the south-coast club for a decade now at Premier League level, and he shouldn’t have to drop to the second-tier at this point in his career.

Described as ‘the most underrated player in the Premier League’, there’s certainly a lot to like about Ward-Prowse.

The thing that stands out the most about the midfielder is undeniably his set-piece ability. He can put the ball exactly where he wants it with an unbelievable amount of bend and power from both corners and free-kicks.

Of course, West Ham know better than almost every other club how valuable a good set-piece is. Goals from dead balls have been their bread and butter for years under David Moyes, and while Aaron Cresswell has done a remarkable job at delivering in these situations over the years, he’d have to make way for Ward-Prowse if this transfer goes ahead.

This move does hinge on Rice leaving West Ham, and while the Hammers do think that a move is on the horizon for their skipper, a reported £130m asking price in this article is bound to have some interested parties thinking twice about this move.

One thing is for sure, if Rice does leave West Ham, Ward-Prowse is a player to keep an eye out for at the London Stadium.

