Report: West Ham want 'the most underrated player in the Premier League' as Declan Rice's replacement











West Ham are resigned to losing Declan Rice this summer, but they already have a very handy replacement in mind.

Indeed, according to The Telegraph, West Ham are very likely to reignite their interest in James Ward-Prowse this summer with David Moyes being a huge admirer of the Southampton star.

Of course, with Southampton being Championship-bound, one has to imagine that Ward-Prowse will be available for a cut-price fee come the end of the season.

The midfielder has been a star performer for the south-coast club for a decade now at Premier League level, and he shouldn’t have to drop to the second-tier at this point in his career.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Described as ‘the most underrated player in the Premier League’, there’s certainly a lot to like about Ward-Prowse.

The thing that stands out the most about the midfielder is undeniably his set-piece ability. He can put the ball exactly where he wants it with an unbelievable amount of bend and power from both corners and free-kicks.

Of course, West Ham know better than almost every other club how valuable a good set-piece is. Goals from dead balls have been their bread and butter for years under David Moyes, and while Aaron Cresswell has done a remarkable job at delivering in these situations over the years, he’d have to make way for Ward-Prowse if this transfer goes ahead.

This move does hinge on Rice leaving West Ham, and while the Hammers do think that a move is on the horizon for their skipper, a reported £130m asking price in this article is bound to have some interested parties thinking twice about this move.

One thing is for sure, if Rice does leave West Ham, Ward-Prowse is a player to keep an eye out for at the London Stadium.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Show all