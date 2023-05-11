Paul Merson thinks club will sell £50m Tottenham target this summer











Paul Merson believes James Ward-Prowse is likely to leave Southampton this summer, after claims Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

Spurs are set for a crucial few months ahead as Daniel Levy goes about hiring a new permanent manager.

The Tottenham chairman will also be keen to replace Fabio Paratici and determine Harry Kane’s future, who will have just a year left on his deal come the summer.

But Spurs are still pressing ahead with their plans for the upcoming transfer window and have been heavily linked with a move for James Ward-Prowse.

Indeed, The Daily Mail reports that Spurs have been put on red-alert to a move for Ward-Prowse as Southampton face relegation from the Premier League.

Now, Paul Merson has told Sportskeeda that he expects the England international to leave St Mary’s this summer.

Merson thinks Ward-Prowse will leave Southampton

The Arsenal legend believes some players, including Ward-Prowse, will be looking to leave the Saints this summer if they are relegated as expected.

“I think there’s a couple of Southampton players who would move this summer. James Ward-Prowse is likely to leave,” Merson said.

“They have a batch of young players in their squad and would have wanted to achieve something this season but it just hasn’t worked out.”

Ward-Prowse has been a standout performer for Southampton over the years and has seemed destined for a big move for quite some time now.

Tottenham’s interest in the 28-year-old is long-standing, but even if Southampton are relegated this season, he could still command a huge fee.

The south coast outfit are expected to demand around £50 million for the midfielder.

While Ward-Prowse won’t come cheap for Spurs, he would be an excellent addition to their midfield. Tottenham are lacking creative players in the middle of the park and the Saints star has proven to be deadly from set-piece situations over the years.

