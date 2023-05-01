Tottenham want to sign £50m man who Shearer thinks is the best set-piece taker in England











Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the situation around Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ward-Prowse could find himself relegated to the Championship with the Saints. And according to The Daily Mail, that’s put Tottenham on red-alert to make a summer move for the England man.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for Southampton over a number of seasons now. But despite his good form, he’s been unable to prevent the Saints slipping to the bottom of the league.

The Mail claims that Tottenham and Newcastle are looking at the possibility of signing Ward-Prowse, especially if the Saints do indeed get relegated.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Previous reports have claimed Southampton will look to recoup around £50m for Ward-Prowse if they do sell. Indeed, the pressure will be on to raise funds if they do drop into the Championship.

Lauded by Alan Shearer as being the best in the country on set-pieces, Ward-Prowse has impressed over a number of years with big moments for Southampton.

“In terms of free-kicks, only David Beckham has scored more than him in Premier League history. He is the best in the league at free-kicks and the best we have for England, he’s 27 and by the time he retires, I’m sure that he will overtake David Beckham in that all-time list for free-kicks.” Shearer told Hampshire Live.

TBR’s View: Ward-Prowse a Premier League player in every way

There’s no way James Ward-Prowse wants to be down in the Championship. And with a Euros coming up in 2024, the midfielder is likely to want Premier League football.

Tottenham do need someone else in the midfield and Ward-Prowse brings a lot to the table. Yes, he is now 28 but he is a proven PL player who, as Shearer says, is exceptional from dead-balls.

£50m might be a big chunk of change to find for Spurs. But at least they’d know what they were getting if they did sign him.