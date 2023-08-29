Chris Sutton baffled why Arsenal have got rid of £25m player this summer

Pundit Chris Sutton has admitted he’s stunned that Arsenal have let Kieran Tierney leave the club on loan this summer.

Sutton was speaking on The Monday Night Club and addressed the Scottish international’s exit.

Like many Premier League clubs, Arsenal still have to find new clubs for several players this summer.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares are still at the Emirates.

That’s despite the trio not being involved in any of Arsenal’s matchday squads this season.

After coming on as a substitute in the Community Shield Final, Kieran Tierney has also been absent from Mikel Arteta’s teams.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The £25m defender’s absence has been even more pointed given Arsenal’s problems at left-back.

In the opening game, Arteta started right-back Jurrien Timber in the role, before Takehiro Tomiyasu was given the nod against Crystal Palace.

Centre-back Jakub Kiwior was selected against Fulham with Tierney’s future already resolved.

Sutton has found Arsenal’s decision to allow Tierney to leave baffling.

He believes the 26-year-old could still have had a role to play at the Emirates this season.

Sutton confused by Tierney leaving Arsenal

Speaking about the left-back’s move to Real Sociedad, Sutton said: “But, on the face of things there are some oddities. I think it’s odd they let Kieran Tierney go.

“It’s really odd that decision.”

For Kieran Tierney, playing regular minutes this season is so important.

Scotland are on the verge of qualifying for next summer’s European Championships and Tierney will be keen to play a key role.

Although it’s very unlikely he’d ever be dropped by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, he’ll want to go into the tournament in the best form possible.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Playing for Real Sociedad in the Champions League will give Tierney that platform to succeed.

Some Arsenal fans will agree with Sutton that letting Tierney depart on loan is an odd decision.

It’s hard to see him breaking back into Arteta’s team when he returns next summer so a permanent sale might have made more sense if he’s not going to play.