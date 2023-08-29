Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to have lost faith in Nuno Tavares, which is why the defender has become a concrete option for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa now.

The Portuguese left-back returned to Arsenal this summer after a loan spell away at Marseille last season, but he hasn’t been a part of the main group. Ben Jacobs has claimed on GiveMeSport that Arteta has lost faith in him.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has lost faith in Aston Villa target Nuno Tavares

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica back in the summer of 2021, and he had a tremendous start to his Gunners career.

The youngster even pushed Kieran Tierney out of the side for a little while, with Arteta going as far as branding his performances as ‘exceptional‘.

However, after a disastrous second half of the season, Tavares was loaned out to Marseille. He is back at Arsenal now, but he has no future at the Emirates.

Jacobs says that’s because Arteta has lost faith in him.

The journalist said: “There’s no doubt that Aston Villa have that concrete interest and are looking to potentially do something before the window closes.

“And it’s a shame for Nuno Tavares because he only signed, let’s not forget, for Arsenal in July 2021. And at that stage, he had a four-year contract.

“But I think that it’s fair to say that Mikel Arteta has lost a bit of faith in the defender following his debut season, which obviously then resulted in that move to Marseille and since then Tavares’ days at Arsenal have probably been numbered.”

TBR View:

Unai Emery could prove to be the perfect manager for Nuno Tavares.

Despite his lows, the Benfica old-boy has incredible talent. He is tremendous on the ball and is, at times, unstoppable when he’s flying down the wing. His defending and consistency, however, are his weak points.

Emery has improved almost every player at Aston Villa since he joined the club, and if he signs Tavares from Arsenal, we really think he could change the young defender’s fortunes.

However, whether Villa can agree a deal with the Gunners before Friday’s deadline remains to be seen.