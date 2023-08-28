‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal player now looking for ‘new way out’ of N5

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has been surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium for a while now.

With just a few days remaining in the summer transfer window, time is running out for the Gunners to offload him.

Foot Mercato has now provided an update on the state of play involving Arsenal, Pepe and potential destinations.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The French outlet claims that the 28-year-old is now ‘looking for a new way out’ of the Emirates Stadium.

Pepe was previously said to be on the radar of Besiktas, but he has apparently ruled out a move to Turkey.

Now, the Ivory Coast international is apparently attracting interest from clubs in Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Foot Mercato say there should be movements on the tracks leading to these potential destinations in the next few days.

Our view

Pepe was Arsenal’s record signing up until this summer, the Gunners paying Lille around £72million for him in 2019.

However, he hasn’t really met expectations at Arsenal. His competitive record for the Gunners reads 112 appearances, 27 goals and 21 assists.

The £140,000-a-week ace is now completely out of Arteta’s plans, and could really do with a change of scenery.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pepe obviously has talent. Highbury icon Kevin Campbell recently said he really does have “unbelievable” ability.

However, things just haven’t worked out for him at Arsenal. A move away this summer would definitely benefit all parties.

Assuming both options are in the top flight, then it’s not a bad dilemma for Pepe to have. Either the Bundesliga or the Saudi Pro League.