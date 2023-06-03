Chelsea ready to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to double signing











Chelsea are planning to try and sign both Moises Caicedo and Manuel Ugarte as part of their summer rebuild plans.

Todd Boehly is ready to roll the dice again to give Mauricio Pochettino a batch of players he wants in the squad.

And according to The Guardian, both Caicedo and Ugarte are on the list for the Blues to sign in the summer window.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Chelsea want to sign Caicedo and Ugarte

The Guardian reports how Chelsea are looking to bring in the pair as they revamp their midfield.

The Blues are keen on adding quality alongside Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park and with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic both set to leave, there are gaps forming in the squad.

Mount is set to join Manchester United while Kovacic appears to be on his way to Man City.

Both Caicedo and Ugarte are players in demand heading into the summer. Arsenal have tracked Caicedo for some time now and had a big bid rejected in January.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has been the subject of interest from Liverpool. However, Pochettino is believed to be pushing for the Uruguayan and Chelsea are hoping they can fend off interest from PSG.

Blues mean business

There hasn’t been too much value for the £600m Chelsea have spent so far but the likes of Ugarte and and Caicedo would definitely improve things.

Caicedo has shown his quality with Brighton and is a proven Premier League player. Ugarte, meanwhile, has shown flashes with Sporting Lisbon and looks more than capable.

The Blues face a big summer really. Pochettino being in the building means they can attract more players and it could see some star names arrive.

After the disaster this season, it seems things will improve for the Blues this summer. And the reality of that is that the rest of the PL will need to be on notice.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images