Gary Neville assesses Mason Mount, amid claims Liverpool and Arsenal want him











Gary Neville has been speaking about Mason Mount and admitted he can see just why so many clubs want to sign him.

The Chelsea midfielder is expected to leave this summer. Arsenal and Liverpool have been tracking him for some time, while reports this week have claimed Manchester United could now bid as well.

And speaking to Sky Sports, former United defender Neville claims that while Mount isn’t appreciated by fans as much, he can see why top clubs want him.

Mason Mount in-demand

Mount has always been selected at Chelsea and at England level. This year has been his worst yet, but injuries and a poor Chelsea set up all together hasn’t helped him.

Neville, then, believes Mount is a player who does a lot that goes unnoticed as he outlined why Erik ten Hag wants him at Old Trafford.

“Mason Mount is a coaches player, that’s the best way to describe him. There have been many I’ve seen in my lifetime in football where they probably get more respect from the coaching staff for what they do than the fans,” Neville said.

“Because their output in goals, assists, tackles, and other things that are noticeable aren’t as high as they’d like. But what they do is they glue teams together. They fill in gaps, know when to trigger presses and win the ball back and trigger counter-attacks. So I’m not surprised Mason Mount is a target for managers. I’m not sure he’s a priority for Manchester United. But he (Ten Hag) loves technical players and Mason Mount is a technical player who’s available.”

Chelsea value Mount around the £55-70m mark. However, it remains to be seen if a club will stump that up for a player so far into his contract.

It’s easy to forget that Mason Mount is still only 24. He seems to have been around for so long now that you can overlook the fact he’s not anywhere near his prime yet.

Other players would still be considered a young player but Mount has been so consistently good for Chelsea that this season’s dip stands out.

Mount would suit Liverpool, United, or Arsenal to be honest. He adds goals, energy, and a good attitude to any team.

Neville’s comments here are spot on. He’s appreciated internally and really, that’s all that matters for a lot of players.

