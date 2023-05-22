Liverpool now won't be signing international midfielder, despite being frontrunners weeks ago











Liverpool might be closing in on certain midfield targets but it seems one man they won’t be signing this summer is Manuel Ugarte.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been on the radar of a number of clubs for a long period now. Indeed, it was only recently that reports had claimed Liverpool were indeed frontrunners to sign the Uruguayan star.

However, according to a report from the Daily Mail today, Liverpool have now stepped away from the scene with Ugarte and it looks like they won’t be signing him.

Liverpool pull out of deal to sign Manuel Ugarte

The Reds are being linked with a number of midfielders right now and are believed to be close to sealing a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister.

But Ugarte won’t be joining Mac Allister, according to the Mail anyway.

Instead, it’s claimed Chelsea are looking into the possibility of signing Ugarte. The Blues are thought to have checked in him recently in person and could look to pay his £53m release-clause.

It seems that Ugarte is not short of suitors overt in England. But for now at least, it seems Liverpool are focussing their efforts on other players ahead of a busy summer.

Things ramping up at Anfield

It’s definitely going to be a busy old summer for Liverpool. They need some big new signings and it’s clear they’re trying to get business done quickly as well.

If they can sign Mac Allister, then that’s a great start. He is ideal for them and just what they need at this moment in time.

With Ugarte, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this one rumble on. So while for now it seems they aren’t keen, the Reds could come back into the fold if other targets drop away.

Ugarte looks a quality player and if Liverpool don’t sign him, another big club will.

