Chelsea are looking into alternatives to Moises Caicedo and are keeping a close eye on Liverpool and Newcastle target, Nicolo Barella.

Barella is emerging as a target for Premier League clubs after helping Inter Milan to the Champions League final.

Liverpool and Newcastle are known to be admirers of the Italian. However, according to 90Min, Chelsea are now also considering a move for Barella.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Chelsea consider Nicolo Barella

According to 90Min, Chelsea are looking for alternatives to Brighton’s Caicedo. The Seagulls are believed to want around £100m for the Ecuadorian and the Blues are now looking elsewhere.

It is claimed that Chelsea will try and get Brighton to come down from that price. But in the meantime, they are considering other midfielders.

Lauded by Jamie Carragher as being one of the best midfielders in Europe, Barella is expected to cost around the £70m mark if Inter are to sell.

The Italian has been key for years now and played a big role in them winning the Scudetto, as well as helping Italy to glory in Euro 2020.

A better option

For all the qualities Moises Caicedo brings to the table, you could easily argue that Nicolo Barella is a more complete package.

The Italian has done it at the very top for a number of seasons now and if Chelsea got him, it would go down well.

Barella is more than proven and improves this Chelsea side instantly. As for Caicedo, well, Brighton need to be careful how they go about things this window.

Chelsea are not daft. And if they have to move on, and in turn get Barella, then so be it.