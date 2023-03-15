Jamie Carragher amazed by Tottenham target Nicolo Barella











Jamie Carragher has told CBS Sports Golazo that Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Barella is one of the best in Europe in his position, insisting that he is good enough to join one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Barella has certainly established himself as one of the most talented midfielders in Europe. The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Inter Milan since his initial move in 2019.

He has now scored six goals and provided eight assists for the Nerazzurri in all competitions this season. And with that, it appears that the interest in his signature is building.

Carragher lauds Tottenham and Liverpool target Barella

Reports from FC Inter News last month claimed that Liverpool want Barella. Meanwhile, Calciomercatoweb reported this week that Tottenham are also admirers. And they could make a move should Antonio Conte stick around.

Both clubs will certainly take encouragement from what Carragher has now said about the Italy international. It was put to the pundit that Barella may be amongst the best around in his position. And he was certainly full of praise for the player.

“When you think about how teams set up now, you see Inter play with a back three with five in midfield, or a 4-3-3 and I think he’s probably one of the best in Europe playing in that tucked in, right sided central midfield position. He’s box to box, he gets goals from there,” he told CBS Sports Golazo.

“We saw how outstanding he was for his national team in winning the European Championships.

“He’s that player who can open things up, he gets in there, but that inside right position now is so important in football and can you make runs from that position? He makes runs ahead of the striker. And he’s a huge goal threat.

“Any top team needs to have goals from midfield. It’ll be really interesting if he actually stays at Inter but you think one day would he go the Premier League or one of the Spanish giants because I certainly think he has the ability to do so.”

It will be intriguing to see if anyone makes a significant offer for Barella this summer. The report from Calciomercatoweb detailing Tottenham’s interest noted that Inter want at least £62 million. So it is going to be a considerable outlay.

Certainly, Liverpool need to do a lot of work on their midfield in the summer. And it really appears that they lack options who are at their peak, or at least approaching it in the near future.

Barella obviously ticks that box. He only turned 26 last month. And he is arguably playing some of the best football from his time at Inter this season.

Tottenham meanwhile, need to make some statements in the market this summer. It has been an underwhelming season.

Much may depend on what the future holds for Conte, and who will replace him if he goes. But Barella would definitely be a fantastic signing if there is a deal to be done.