Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign 20-year-old Arsenal target Elye Wahi and are close to an agreement.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who says another round of negotiations are scheduled with Montpellier for their striker.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Romano shared that there’s still competition for the striker who Chelsea intend to loan next season if they are successful.

Romano said: “Understand Chelsea are now advancing in talks to sign Elye Wahi — agreement getting closer, new negotiations round scheduled with Montpellier.”

“Chelsea plan includes loan move for Wahi this season then [Chelsea] future.”

“Chelsea want to accelerate next week as there’s competition.”

The 20-year-old France Under 21 international is said to be closely followed by Arsenal who have made an inquiry.

And with West Ham also now asking about the player, it seems Wahi could have a future in London.

It’s unclear whether Arsenal or West Ham will accelerate their own interest with Chelsea now pushing hard for the signing.

Wahi showed a lot of improvement at Montpellier last season and bagged 19 goals in his 33 Ligue 1 games.

Those performances earned Wahi a spot in France’s Under 21 Championships squad where he featured in three of the four games.

Chelsea could beat Arsenal to Wahi signing

Arsenal’s interest and inquiry for the striker does come as a surprise given they currently have three strong first-team strikers.

But with Folarin Balogun likely to leave the Emirates this summer that move could pave the way.

Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

As is clear with Chelsea’s loan plan for Wahi, you’d expect any big club signing the striker would see him as a long-term option.

At 20-years-old Wahi should still have a lot of potential – something Arsenal may not want to miss out on.

But with Chelsea not having a definite number nine to start the season, Wahi might have an outside chance of staying at the Bridge.

Either way, if Chelsea were to pip Arsenal to the Wahi signing it would be seen as a considerable coup.

A striker Chelsea have already signed, Nicholas Jackson, was excellent against Brighton in yesterday’s friendly win.

The 22-year-old who signed from Villarreal for a reported fee of £32m will be hoping he can secure the starting spot this year.

The forward previously came close to signing for Bournemouth but will now be pleased to get started under Pochettino.