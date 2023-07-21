West Ham United are in the market for a new striker.

Indeed, with both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings ageing now and Gianluca Scamacca, quite publicly, flirting with Roma, the Hammers need a new, younger, number nine through the door.

There’s not a great deal of quality strikers out there, but according to 90Min, the Hammers are now looking towards Ligue 1 for a potential solution.

Indeed, according to this report, Elye Wahi is emerging as a potential option for West Ham.

Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

The £35m striker has made quite the name for himself in France over the past 12 months, but unfortunately for the Hammers, they’re not the only club looking to sign the attacker.

Chelsea have been credited with a strong interest, while it was reported this week that Arsenal had asked about the idea of signing Wahi from Montpellier.

West Ham rarely get the better of their two London rivals in these types of transfer tussles, but there is reason to be optimistic here.

While Chelsea and Arsenal are historically bigger clubs than West Ham, the Hammers are the only of these three teams that could give Wahi some serious assurances about how much football he will be playing next season.

Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal already have their first-choice number nine in the shape of Gabriel Jesus, and, as we know, you’re not even guaranteed a seat in the dressing room these days at Chelsea given how bloated their squad is.

Wahi looks like he could be set for a move to London, and at the age of just 20, he needs to join a club where he will be valued and given a chance to shine, and, in our view, West Ham tick those boxes.