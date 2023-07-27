Chelsea have now held initial talks with Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus over a potential summer move.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who shared more details about the 22-year-old’s future.

After a small blip against Manchester United, Arsenal will be pleased with how their latest pre-season friendly ended.

Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Barcelona 5-3 in an incredibly exciting match in Los Angeles.

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira were all on the score sheet for the Gunners.

Aaron Ramsdale wasn’t happy with one of the goals Arsenal conceded, but overall the match went well.

Arteta has plenty of options to choose from right now, but might not be done in the transfer market.

Arsenal have been linked with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, but Chelsea have now reportedly opened talks with the player.

The Gunners haven’t have the best experience competing with Chelsea for a signing, missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

They’ll be hoping the same thing doesn’t happen again with the Ghanaian international, although they seem less desperate to sign him than the rapid Ukrainian.

Chelsea hold talks with Arsenal target Kudus

Speaking about Chelsea’s pursuit of the ‘incredible’ player’s future, Sheth said: “They have got other options if the [Moises] Caicedo deal doesn’t work out.

“It’s not obviously in the same position, but Mohammed Kudus who, we’ve been talking about him in the last couple of windows, Chelsea retain an interest in him.

“He’s the Ajax attacking midfielder, no official bid yet but initial talks have taken place between both clubs.

“Ajax are probably looking at this summer’s transfer window as being the optimum time to get the best transfer fee for Mohammed Kudus.”

Kudus is valued at £40m which may be putting Arsenal off given how much they’ve already spent this summer.

Chelsea holding talks with Kudus doesn’t stop Arsenal from moving for the 22-year-old, but may only push his asking price up further.

Arteta will be concentrating more on moving players on right now than adding to his already large squad.

However, Kudus would be a fantastic signing, offering versatility across the forward line and providing real competition for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.