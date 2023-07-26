Arsenal now keeping tabs on Chelsea’s move for ‘incredible’ player

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea’s move for Ajax winger Mohammed Kudus this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Arsenal are known admirers of the Ghana international, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men have made the first move sign him.

The Gunners have spent heavily during the early stages of the window as they’ve moved to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad with the additions of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Arteta has been searching for competition for Bukayo Saka over the past couple of transfer windows but is yet to find the right man.

Arsenal have missed out on the likes of Raphinha and Mykhaylo Mudryk, but they could move for Mohammed Kudus this summer.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Indeed, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claimed just yesterday that the Gunners have already made contact over a move for Kudus.

And with Chelsea making progress on a deal to land the 22-year-old, it seems that Arsenal are closely watching developments.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Chelsea’s move for Kudus

90 Min claims that Chelsea have already held talks with Kudus’ representatives, but Arsenal and Manchester United are ‘keeping watch’.

It’s noted that Chelsea have made the first move and are confident personal terms will cause no issues. But they are yet to speak to Ajax over a fee.

Arsenal really like the player and are keen to ensure they are up to date with any negotiations, alongside Manchester United.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kudus has been lauded as an ‘incredible’ talent after he starred for Ajax last season. The talented youngster netted 18 times and provided seven assists in all competitions.

He also enjoyed an exceptional World Cup campaign with Ghana and has proven to be a versatile option for Ajax.

Indeed, Kudus has operated across the frontline and in midfield for the Eredivisie giants.

Arsenal have been searching for a player like Kudus for quite some time now and he seems like the perfect option for Arteta. But with strong interest from their London rivals, they may have to move quickly in order to get a deal done.