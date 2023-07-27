Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was absolutely furious with captain Martin Odegaard against Barcelona.

A report from Football London has outlined the goalkeeper’s response to conceding against the Spanish champions.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased with this morning’s result given their defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

He once again named a strong side, although there were a couple of players missing.

Oleksandr Zinchenko still wasn’t available to play at left-back, with new signing Jurrien Timber shifted into that position instead.

There was also no Declan Rice with their record signing missing out due to a calf issue.

Leandro Trossard was the star of the show, scoring a second-half brace against Barcelona.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

He admitted after the match that he could have scored more but he’s giving Arteta something to think about with his team selection.

It wasn’t all positive though and Aaron Ramsdale was furious with Martin Odegaard during the game.

His defending wasn’t up to scratch after a series of unfortunate events leading up to Barcelona’s second goal.

Ramsdale furious with Odegaard vs Barcelona

The report from Football London says Arsenal’s players were furious with the awarding of a free-kick after Timber was adjudged to have given away a free-kick.

They note that Ramsdale was particularly angry about the incident and he was incensed with what happened next.

Raphinha eventually scored the goal that put Barcelona in front, but Ramsdale was furious with Odegaard after his poor efforts to block his strike.

In response to his error, ‘Ramsdale raced out furiously towards the Norwegian to berate him for not doing his duties in the wall.’

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Odegaard isn’t known for his defending but Ramsdale was desperate for him to put his body on the line for his teammates.

However, the 24-year-old might not have thought it was worth it during a pre-season friendly.

Thankfully, Arsenal came away with the win, with Fabio Vieira’s last-minute goal one of the highlights.

Ramsdale and Odegaard will be two of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet when the season starts.

These final pre-season games are vital for building up their fitness and match sharpness.