Chelsea appear to have quickly set their sights on an alternative to Michael Olise.

The Blues tried their luck at signing the Frenchman, but he has now penned a new contract at Crystal Palace.

Before long, reports started doing the rounds claiming Chelsea have turned their attentions on another Premier League talent.

(Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images)

According to multiple outlets including the Evening Standard, the Blues are now trying to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

They claim that Chelsea are in talks with their fellow Premier League side over the 22-year-old Wales international.

Forest don’t want to relinquish Johnson but the Blues reportedly feel they can drive his asking price down to £40million.

Now, Ryan Taylor of The Express has claimed that Chelsea are considered the frontrunners to sign Johnson.

As well as the Blues, the likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Aston Villa and Manchester City have been linked with the exciting player.

Our view

You win some, you lose some. After landing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Chelsea were left disappointed by Olise’s contract decision.

However, the Blues seem to have turned their attention to another really exciting young forward who’s proven in the English top flight.

Johnson would certainly be a good shout for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. He is extremely talented, has a high ceiling, and is proven in the Premier League.

Total Football Analysis described the 22-year-old as a “complete” forward.

Earlier this year, The Mirror reported how Johnson clocked up the fastest speed in the Premier League in 2022/23 as of 30 March.

Indeed, he was deemed to have hit a top speed faster than that of Chelsea speedster Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. The fact that Chelsea have players that Forest want could stand them in good stead for a Johnson deal.