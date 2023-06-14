West Ham United are interested in Brennan Johnson this summer, but it would take a huge sum to tempt Nottingham Forest to even consider a sale.

That is according to a report from The Times, which suggests that Everton are also admirers of the Wales international.

Brennan Johnson enjoyed a fantastic season as Steve Cooper’s men secured survival. The 22-year-old scored eight goals and contributed three assists for Forest.

He was one of Forest’s standout performers. So it is hardly surprising that he is attracting a lot of attention heading into the summer window.

West Ham eyeing Brennan Johnson

The Times reports that West Ham and Everton are both amongst his admirers. However, the report adds that it is going to take a huge fee to prise him away from the City Ground.

Certainly, you would imagine that Nottingham Forest fans have few concerns about losing Johnson in this window. Cooper will be looking for his side to kick on next year. And they may feel that they represent the perfect place for the youngster to continue his development.

Of course, West Ham look to be in line to receive a huge boost to their transfer kitty imminently. It appears increasingly likely that Declan Rice will make a move to Arsenal in this window.

But much of those funds will surely be used on replacing the talisman.

Obviously, the Hammers now have a Europa League campaign to prepare for. So there will surely be some marquee additions across the pitch.

But it would be a surprise if anyone was willing to pay what it would currently take to tempt Forest to even negotiate a sale.

It is going to get harder and harder for Forest to keep the ‘fantastic‘ prospect. But a move in this window is probably unlikely.