Aston Villa now eyeing move for Premier League star who’s also wanted by Pep Guardiola

Aston Villa are reportedly one of many sides who hold an interest in signing Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Johnson has interest building from ‘several clubs’ ahead of the summer window.

Unai Emery will be keen to bolster his squad over the coming weeks as he prepares Aston Villa for a return to European football.

The Spaniard did an incredible job last time out as he guided Villa to a seventh-placed finish after taking over with the club sitting just above the relegation zone.

Villa have already moved to bring in Youri Tielemans on a free transfer after he left relegated Leicester City, while they are seemingly closing in on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too.

And it seems that the Villains are eyeing another Premier League-proven player in Brennan Johnson.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Villa keen on Johnson

The Mail reports that Johnson is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer window.

He has caught the eye of several clubs, including Villa.

Johnson enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the top flight with Nottingham Forest as he played a pivotal role in helping them avoid the drop.

The 22-year-old netted eight times in the Premier League and provided three assists along the way.

His form has even led to interest from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, according to Football Transfers.

Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Villa will be keen to strengthen their forward line before the new season gets underway and Johnson seems like a good fit for Emery’s system.

The ‘devastating’ forward has proven to be efficient in front of goal and his direct style would go down well at Villa Park.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Forest will be tempted to cash in on the talented youngster.

Steve Cooper’s men will be hoping to build on avoiding the drop and selling one of their star players wouldn’t exactly be a great start for them.