Arsenal are preparing to face Crystal Palace this weekend amid a backdrop of injury problems from the midweek clash with Sporting Lisbon.

The Gunners are set to be without both William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu in defence. The pair both picked up knocks and there has even been talk Tomiyasu could miss the entire season.

Saliba, meanwhile, is expected to drop out of the France squad and miss at least a few weeks with back trouble.

For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, it means making some big calls to replace key players. And with Reull Walters rumoured to be one youngster involved, Arteta has also called up winger Charles Sagoe Jr to training again.

Pictured on the latest training pics released on Getty, Sagoe Jr is once again seen taking part. The young winger has been praised by Reiss Nelson lately, who insisted the 18-year-old has ‘everything‘ to be a success at Arsenal.

With potential knocks to Leandro Trossard and also Oleksandr Zinchenko from midweek as well, Sagoe Jr might well find himself involved against Palace.

TBR’s View: Sagoe Jr getting close his big Arsenal chance

It’s an exciting time to be a young Arsenal player right now. Not only are the first-team flying but Mikel Arteta seems determined to create a pathway for the youngsters.

Ethan Nwaneri got his big chance earlier this season at just 15 and we’ve seen over the season a number of others involved in the first-team.

For Sagoe Jr, you do feel his chance is coming soon. Of course, he has huge competition in wide areas at Arsenal.

But clearly, there is a talent there and the 18-year-old will be chomping at the bit to get involved.