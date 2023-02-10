Arsenal right-back Reuell Walters spotted in training pre-Brentford











Arsenal are currently preparing for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions when they face the Bees.

Arsenal lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup before suffering a shock league defeat at Everton last time out.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank’s charges hammered Southampton 3-0 last time out.

Saturday’s visitors to the Emirates sit seventh in the table, with European qualification a realistic target.

On Thursday, Arsenal’s media team put out photos of the Gunners first-team latest training session.

Academy right-back Reuell Walters featured in the session at London Colney.

With Ben White struggling for form and Cedric Soares no longer an option, Takehiro Tomiyasu could come in.

However, it looks like Mikel Arteta is also taking a look at Walters, one of Hale End’s top talents.

The ‘tremendous‘ 18-year-old has made 14 appearances for Arsenal at age level this season.

Walters featured in the pre-season friendly win over Everton in the United States.

The full-back then suffered an injury, but returned to action in October.

Now, he’s starting to feature more and more in senior training sessions.

With opportunities appearing at right-back in Arsenal’s first-team setup, Walters will surely fancy his chances of game time.

Back in October, Walters featured in a football.london article looking at seven academy talents who may have been in line to feature against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

‘Reuell Walters turned plenty of heads with his impressive performances in pre-season against Nurnberg in particular which were enough to see him invited on Arsenal’s tour of the USA,’ they wrote.

‘Unfortunately for him he picked up an injury that has ruled him out since the summer period.

‘He is back now though and has been training regularly with Mikel Arteta’s first team.

‘The eagle eyed among you would have noticed that he is not currently on their Europa League squad list.

‘But UEFA rules stipulate that clubs may register an unlimited number of players on their B list.

‘As Walters is only 17 (at the time) he could be added to that list.

‘With Cedric out the youngster could even be in line for a place in the starting XI, but a place among the subs could be in the offing for him.’