‘You have everything’: Reiss Nelson tells Arsenal 18-year-old that he’s going to be a first-teamer very soon











Speaking on Arsenal’s YouTube channel, Reiss Nelson has been speaking to Charles Sagoe Jr about his pathway into Arsenal’s first-team.

Sagoe Jr has been impressing in the U21s as of late, and he’s caught Nelson’s eye in particular.

Indeed, the winger says that Sagoe Jr has everything needed to be a winger for Arsenal, and he’s told the player directly that it won’t be long before he’s playing first-team football under Mikel Arteta.

Sagoe Jr tipped for the senior squad

Nelson told the 18-year-old what he thinks the future holds for him.

“Like I said, you guys are killing it now. You know the pathway is there to the first-team and you know the boss is not afraid to put people in like you saw with Ethan too. You keep doing the numbers you’re doing for the U21s and I’m sure that in no time we’ll be on each wing,” Nelson told Sagoe Jr.

“I’ve been watching you, I watch a lot of the U21 games and literally, I’m not just saying this because you’re here, you have everything to be an Arsenal winger. You’re unpredictable, you can move on your left, on your right, you can score, you can assist, you’ve got everything. It’s just about keeping your head down and not getting distracted or disheartened by anything that happens.”

Chance is coming

As Nelson says, Mikel Arteta has never been afraid to hand out chances to young players at Arsenal, and Sagoe Jr could be the next in line for a huge opportunity.

Of course, it’s not easy to break into this Arsenal team at the moment, particularly on the wings, but if Sagoe Jr is as good as Nelson thinks he is, he could be a star before we know it.

One thing is for sure, it’s very exciting to be a part of this Arsenal project right now, and Sagoe Jr isn’t the only young player who will be eyeing a first-team spot in the near future.

