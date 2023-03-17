Arsenal injury blow as Gabriel Magalhaes could join Saliba and Tomiyasu on treatment table











Arsenal suffered a painful defeat on penalties last night as Sporting Lisbon knocked them out of the Europa League.

Gabi Martinelli’s missed spot-kick proved enough to end the tie. The young Brazilian missed from 12 yards while Sporting converted all five of their efforts to go through.

For Arsenal, it was a bruising night really. They lost both Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba on the night through injury. While the Daily Mail is reporting more players might have suffered knocks as well.

Injury woe

Worryingly for Arsenal, the report names Gabriel Magalhaes as one of those players who has potentially picked up an injury. The Mail writes how Oleksandr Zinchenko seemed to have a problem, while Gabriel was also spotted limping off the pitch.

Gabriel and Zinchenko being injured will worry Mikel Arteta. Of course, given the nature of the game and the fact it went 120 minutes, it could simply be a case of cramp or tight muscles for the pair.

Further reports have also suggested that Leandro Trossard was struggling as well. And if that’s the case, it takes the tally to five players coming out of the Sporting clash with knocks.

TBR’s View: Arsenal pay the price for breathless Sporting clash

This was always the worry for Arsenal fans this season. Flying high at the top of the Premier League, the Europa League was always going to cause issues.

Mikel Arteta went for a strong side as well. Clearly wanting to win the competition, Arteta went with some big names.

But it seems to have backfired. Losing the likes of Saliba and Gabriel could be catastrophic for Arsenal. Trossard and Zinchenko, too, have become key players.

Arteta will be hoping for good news this morning you feel. But on the whole, it feels like Arsenal have come out of this latest battle more than worse for wear.

