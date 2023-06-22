Tottenham Hotspur target Castello Lukeba is about to be the subject of a bid from German side RB Leipzig.

A report from RMC Sport suggests that the young defender could be on his way to the Bundesliga this summer.

New manager Ange Posetcoglou has a defensive conundrum to solve this summer.

The Australian coach has arrived at Spurs with a reputation for playing exciting, attacking football.

However, as long as Harry Kane is in the team, scoring goals is unlikely to be an issue at Tottenham.

Spurs were poor at the back last season and need reinforcements and tactics that suit their current squad.

It seems obvious to build the defence around Cristian Romero from now on given his pedigree.

It’s why Tottenham have identified Castello Lukeba as a potential signing, although Leipzig are also very keen.

The £30m-rated centre-back had a fantastic season at Lyon and is unsurprisingly being linked with an imminent move.

Leipzig to bid for Tottenham target Lukeba

The report from RMC Sport suggests Lyon would like to make £30m from Lukeba, but Leipzig have only bid around £17m.

While they don’t name Spurs are an interested party, they do suggest two English clubs are keen on the 20-year-old.

Tottenham have already been linked with Lukeba and there’s a good reason why.

Spurs are likely to shift to a back four under Postecoglou, with Romero expected to play as the right centre-back.

With Clement Lenglet’s future at the club up in the air after his loan spell ended, a spot on the left has opened up.

Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon are both expected to leave, while Eric Dier is more comfortable on the right.

It leaves Ben Davies as Romero’s only natural partner, although he’s much more used to playing on the left of a back three.

Lukeba has excelled in this position and as a left-footed defender would be comfortable in possession as Postecoglou is likely to instruct his side to play out from the back.

Leipzig are notoriously good at recruitment, suggesting Tottenham are looking at the right player in Lukeba.

As Scouted Football suggest, ‘RB Leipzig selling Joško Gvardiol for a world-record fee before replacing him with Castello Lukeba for a third of that fee would be exceptional transferring.’

Spurs have to make sure they ruin their party and bring the young Frenchman to North London instead.