Clement Lenglet remains an option for Tottenham as one of their centre-back signings this summer.

Anyone with any sort of football IQ could tell you that Tottenham need defensive reinforcements through the door this summer, and according to Charlie Eccleshare, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Lenglet is one option.

Of course, Lenglet has just come off a loan spell with Spurs where he didn’t perform too well, but Eccleshare says that the player could be brought back as a depth option as he’s very well-liked and well-respected around the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lenglet could return

Eccleshare spoke about the French defender and his potential return.

“My understanding is that the priority positions are goalkeeper, centre-backs and that is probably a couple. One of those could be Clement Lenglet, if they could find a solution to that. He was really liked and respected around the place. I know he didn’t stand out, but he trained really well and he was good around the place, and he won’t kick up a fuss about not playing every week,” Eccleshare said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Underwhelming, but useful

This signing isn’t going to force any Tottenham fan into renewing their season ticket, but it could still be a useful acquisition.

Indeed, while Lenglet isn’t the best defender on the planet. He’s a very experienced player who is already settled into the Tottenham squad and friendly with those around the club.

You can’t really underestimate how important it is to have a settled squad full of players who get on, and Lenglet ticks that box.

He shouldn’t be a first-choice defender next season, but he could well be a decent squad player for the north London outfit.