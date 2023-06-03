Celtic's Matt O'Riley responds to claims Ange Postecoglou could become Tottenham manager











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made Ange Postecoglou their number-one manager target this summer, and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley has had his say on all the rumours.

It has been over two months since Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte, but they are yet to find a new manager. They’ve been linked with plenty of names, but as things stand, Postecoglou is reportedly their top target.

Celtic star O’Riley, who has spent 18 months under the Australian, has had his say on all the rumours while speaking to Football Scotland.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham have been linked with about a dozen managers over the last two months, but we’re still yet to see anybody even get close to the job apart from Arne Slot.

The Dutchman seemed like the chosen one, but he decided to snub Tottenham and stay at Feyenoord in the end.

Now, numerous reports have claimed that Ange Postecoglou is the man Spurs want to appoint as their new manager this summer, and the Aussie is reportedly open to the move.

However, O’Riley, who has played 71 times under Postecoglou at Celtic, believes his manager is happy where he is.

He said: “There’s always so much noise in football, even players, managers all sorts. There’s stuff in the media all the time but for me personally, I don’t believe most of the things I see because I know how football works.

“I’m sure he’s happy where he is because we’re doing very well.”

When asked if he understand why Celtic fans are concerned, he said: “Of course. Of course. He has obviously provided so much success to the club and hopefully that continues. Naturally, fans are attached to someone who’s brought so much success to the club, same goes for the players in the group right now.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

TBR View:

Ange Postecoglou has done a sensational job at Celtic.

He hasn’t just won trophies there but has connected with the fan base brilliantly, and they absolutely love him. Every Celtic fan is desperate for him to stay, and they’ll be hoping O’Riley is right.

However, even though we’re sure Postecoglou is happy at Celtic and loves the club, this summer may just be the time for him to take that next big step in his career.

A move to Tottenham in the Premier League makes sense, and unless Spurs mess it up again, we think this will go through in the coming days.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

