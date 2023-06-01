Report: Tottenham have decided who their new manager will be, could be announced next week











Daniel Levy has pencilled in a meeting with Ange Postecoglou for Monday after Celtic’s Scottish Cup final, and it looks like he could be announced as their north London club’s new manager next week.

That is according to Alan Nixon who writes on his Patreon that Levy is hoping to have a chat with the Australian at the beginning of next week. However, these talks may just be a formality at this point if reports are to be believed.

This one appears to be incredibly advanced now with The Scottish Sun reporting that Postecoglou will actually be the next Spurs boss and it could be announced as being done next week.

Postecoglou has been very open about the fact he’s not focused on any speculation around his future until his season with Celtic is over, but Levy isn’t going to waste any time in making an approach for the Australian once the campaign is finished.

Indeed, Levy wants to chat with Postecoglou just 48 hours after his Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

Described as ‘one of the best’ managers around, Postecoglou could complete a treble on Saturday with a victory in the cup final, and that match could well be his final game in charge of The Bhoys.

If the cup final is indeed Postecoglou’s swansong, then he will leave behind an incredible legacy in Glasgow.

Not only has Postecoglou tasted all sorts of success with Celtic, including what could be a domestic treble this season, he’s built a squad in his image that should continue to be successful for a long time.

Indeed, Postecoglou has played a big part in the huge Japanese influx at Celtic, and that core group of exciting players should be able to continue to grow at Celtic long after Postecoglou has gone.

Of course, there’s nothing yet to say that he will actually leave, but the stark reality for Celtic is that when a club like Tottenham come calling, it is very hard to say no.

This is one that could accelerate very quickly in the coming days, and it looks as though Spurs may have found their new gaffer after a two-month long search.

