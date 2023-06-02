Report: Despite his public comments, title-winning manager actually wants the Tottenham job











According to The Daily Mail, Ange Postecoglou is actually open to taking the Tottenham job despite publicly dismissing the rumours this week.

The Australian was very coy about his future this week when he was asked about his links to Spurs, noting that you can’t listen to every piece of speculation you hear.

Postecoglou dismissed the story in a press conference this week, saying:



“Somebody else was favourite last week, wasn’t he? So, it doesn’t register.

“I get all the interest and why people love to speculate on these things.

“But we have worked really, really hard to get ourselves into this position and, for me to let my mind wander about anything else than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, is just not who I am.”

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite the fact Postecoglou wasn’t open to speaking about the Spurs job at this juncture, the Mail are led to understand that the Australian is indeed keen on the move to north London.

To be fair, we’ve seen this play out so many times.

Managers and players do not speak publicly about any potential moves until they’re done, and with a cup final on the horizon, we can understand why the Celtic boss is playing his cards close to his chest.

Yes, the manager has distanced himself from these rumours publicly, it looks like he is thinking about a move to Spurs, and once the cup final is out of the way, we could see this one advance fairly quickly.

While Postecoglou clearly doesn’t want the focus to be on his links to Tottenham at the moment, this is a story you simply can’t keep your eyes off of at the moment as talks continue to advance.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

