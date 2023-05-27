Arne Slot shares the 'decisive factor' that convinced him to snub Tottenham











Arne Slot has explained why he decided to stay at Feyenoord instead of leaving them for Tottenham Hotspur this week.

The Dutchman was Spurs’ top target to replace Antonio Conte. Several conversations took place between the two parties and it looked almost certain a few days ago that he would become the new Spurs manager.

Slot, however, decided against joining Tottenham and extended his contract at Feyenoord instead. He has now explained why, as quoted by NOS.

Right after he decided against joining Tottenham Hotspur, Arne Slot extended his contract at Feyenoord.

The 44-year-old Dutchman has done a remarkable job there, leading them to the Eredivisie title ahead of the country’s two biggest clubs, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

Tottenham would’ve been a great club for Feyenoord and reports revealed he was interested in becoming their manager as well. He has now shared what the ‘decisive factor’ was that convinced him to extend his stay at De Kuip instead.

He said: “The decisive factor was playing the Champions League, the fantastic work with the staff and the players, the fact that I’m having a great time privately and being able to build on the past two seasons.

“I didn’t know what would happen. I weighed everything, including whether the people who work with me would want to come with me.

“You can think of it, but I don’t think it’s chic to say: my intention is to stay, because that already raises an expectation.”

TBR View:

Going by Slot’s comments, the reason he didn’t really push for the Tottenham job is because Spurs are no longer in the Champions League.

The North Londoners won’t even be in the Europa League next season and if things don’t go their way tomorrow, they could end up having no European football at all next term.

That makes them slightly less attractive compared to other clubs for top players and managers, who always want to be taking part in the most prestigious competitions.

It will be interesting to see who Daniel Levy will go after now.

