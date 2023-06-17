Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Romeo Lavia, and the young midfielder is represented by the same agent as Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners are being very active in this summer’s transfer window. They’ve already tabled bids for both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, and it looks like they’ll make a move for another talented player soon.

The Guardian reported yesterday that Lavia is a target for Arsenal now, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri has shared the latest on the situation.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka’s agent could now help Arsenal sign Romeo Lavia

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is a busy man these days.

The Brazilian is working extremely hard to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s side in this window, and midfield remains their priority. Rice is the top target and many believed Moises Caicedo was the other name on the list.

Arsenal, however, withdrew their interest in the Ecuador international, and the Guardian claim that Romeo Lavia is the man they are trying to bring in. He is reportedly valued at £45 million.

Now, Tavolieri has backed that claim. He revealed yesterday that Arsenal’s interest is real and the Gunners could have an edge in the race to sign him because of Emeka Obasi – the agent who represents Lavia and also Bukayo Saka, who signed a big new contract just a few days ago.

The journalist tweeted: “Emeka Obasi’s persuasive power inside #ArsenalFC has been increasing after Bukayo Saka renewal, and these relationships could give a little advantage to push #AFC Lavia’s deal. Interest is real.

“But I understand that #Chelsea – who met father’s Lavia – still believe in his chances.”

TBR View:

Emeka Obasi’s Elite Project Group Limited represents a number of top Premier League players.

Saka, as we told you, is one of them, while Jadon Sancho, Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun and Alex Iwobi are all on their client list as well.

Romeo Lavia too is represented by Obasi, and the agent’s strong relationship at Arsenal, which has apparently grown following Saka’s contract extension, could prove to be really beneficial.

Lavia, who has been branded as an ‘incredible‘ player, would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal this summer.