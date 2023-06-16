Arsenal have been quick out of the blocks in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are reportedly working on moves for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

In addition, Arsenal have all-but secured the long-term future of William Saliba.

Now, The Times has reported that the Gunners are submitting a bid ‘in excess of £55million’ for Havertz.

In addition, ‘personal terms are not expected to be an issue’ for Havertz, who appears open to an Arsenal move.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Our view

We’ve been getting plenty of positive reports regarding the Gunners’ contract and transfer activity.

This latest report seems to be more of the same, claiming Arsenal are about to make a concrete bid for Havertz.

Obviously the Gunners won’t be making big bids right away. They’ll test the waters and then go from there.

Chelsea reportedly value Havertz at around £75million. Arsenal won’t pay that much, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners seem to have taken the same approach for Declan Rice.

Arsenal reportedly submitted an opening bid which West Ham rejected outright.

There’s plenty of time for the Gunners to try and come to a compromise with the clubs for their players.

Obviously we’ve got to be mindful of any other teams coming in and blowing Arsenal out of the water.

However, the Gunners will no doubt have learned from the Mykhaylo Mudryk saga back in January.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Havertz would be a great signing for the Gunners, as he’s talented, young, and proven at the highest level.

At Bayer Leverkusen, he went from ‘an exciting young prospect to one of the best players in Europe.’

You get the feeling that Mikel Arteta will know how to bring the best out of Havertz, something Chelsea haven’t quite managed.