Arsenal and Chelsea have both been heavily linked with a move to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, and the Blues have reportedly received some help from Eden Hazard now.

The midfield market is going to be a busy one in this window. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount and possibly even Leon Goretzka are expected to be on the move, and they’ll all cost a lot of money.

Lavia isn’t quite a household name like the above players, but he’s on the right path. He is expected to join a new club this summer, and Eden Hazard is helping him make a decision, claims The Express.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has told Arsenal target Romeo Lavia to join Chelsea

If you’re a youngster and you’re not sure what to do about your future, the best thing to do would be to ask an experienced player who has been there and done it before.

That’s exactly what Romeo Lavia has done as Arsenal and Chelsea both consider signing him.

The Belgian was absolutely amazing for Southampton. He was probably their only shining light in an otherwise terrible campaign, and following their relegation, he’s almost guaranteed to leave the St Mary’s.

Looking for some advice about his next move, Lavia reportedly called up his international teammate Hazard and asked him what he should do.

The Belgian, who spent the best years of his career at Stamford Bridge, apparently encouraged him to pick Chelsea over any other club this summer.

Blues fans will absolutely love that.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

TBR View:

Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ talent.

The 19-year-old, who was previously a part of Manchester City’s academy, has all the qualities to be a top midfielder. He’s good on the ball, excellent off it, and his style of play suits the Premier League very well.

With Chelsea and Arsenal both looking for reinforcements in the middle of the park, Lavia would be a great option for either club, and it won’t surprise us at all if the two London sides go head-to-head in a bidding war.

However, with Hazard reportedly encouraging Lavia to pick Chelsea, the Gunners could end up missing out.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

