Arsenal have reportedly withdrawn their interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign the Ecuador international since January. Mikel Arteta’s side even had two bids rejected in the winter window, and it looks like they won’t make a third one now.

That’s according to The Times, who have shared the latest on rumours linking Arsenal with a move to sign Caicedo.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal withdraw interest in Moises Caicedo

Arsenal are expected to be very active in this transfer window, with central midfield being their priority.

Declan Rice, as well all know, is their top target, and the Gunners have reportedly tabled their first bid to sign him already. Sadly for them, that offer was rejected by West Ham.

Mikel Arteta and Edu’s full focus now is on Rice as they prepare a second bid to get the deal over the line. Arsenal are really keen to sign the Englishman, but their interest in Moises Caicedo has reportedly faded.

The report claims that Arsenal have ‘withdrawn their interest’ in Caicedo. They are no longer in the race to sign him, even though Brighton are prepared to let him go.

With Arsenal out of the picture, Manchester United and Chelsea are battling for the ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder’s signature.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

This is a bit of a surprise for Arsenal fans.

A double signing of Rice and Caicedo is what every Gunners supporter has been dreaming of over the last few weeks. That would have made them much more likely to win the Premier League title next season, but it looks like that will not happen.

Rice is clearly their top target and rightly so. He will surely transform this Gunners side if they can sign him, but it will be interesting to see who else they will try to bring in.

If the report is to be believed, Caicedo won’t be the one.