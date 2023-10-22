Bukayo Saka seriously impressed with 24-year-old Arsenal teammate against Chelsea yesterday

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was quick to praise Declan Rice’s key role in the comeback against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Both Rice with his goal, and Saka with his assist, proved why they are considered two of Arsenal’s most crucial players.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And after the game, Rice took to Instagram to share a collection of photos with the caption: “We Never Give Up.”

To which, Saka was quick to reply with a fire emoji in recognition of the crucial role Rice played in the Arsenal resurgence.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Mikel Arteta’s team were blunted by Chelsea for much of the game, but showed their spirit when handed a chance late on.

Robert Sanchez’s lapse in judgement allowed Rice the opportunity to score – but it wasn’t quite on a plate as some may suggest.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Rice’s quick-thinking and exquisite finishing were both needed to capitalise on the chance for Arsenal – something Saka recognised.

And from there, it did seem like the match was only heading in one direction.

Leandro Trossard scored the second off of the bench – something Rice himself was full of praise for.

Rice is already as important as the likes of Saka for Arsenal

Although some would expect it of a £105m deal, Rice has been a transformative signing for Arsenal.

Whether he’s deployed in the pivot or further advanced, the midfielder is having a huge influence in every game this season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And just like his finish yesterday, it shouldn’t be understated just how seamlessly the former West Ham United player has settled.

Rice looks like he’s been playing alongside his Arsenal teammates like Saka for some years now.

Moreover, if Mikel Arteta’s side are to achieve silverware this season, Rice will be crucial.

And although Arsenal were linked with Moises Caicedo in the past, someone Arteta was furious with yesterday, they have ended up with the right profile.

And it will now be interesting to see how Rice is used in another crucial game in Seville on Tuesday.